Sweeper KM 70/20 C 2SB Retail
Optimum cleaning results inside and out: the KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper with 2 side brushes ensures extensive area performance and virtually dust-free sweeping.
The KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper cleans with 2 side brushes and a sweeping roller. In combination with the manual drive, the cleaning of indoor and outdoor areas becomes simple and efficient: the area performance is 9 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The filter used makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that waste can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position. The attractive packaging is specially designed for the point of sale.
Features and benefits
Infinitely adjustable sweeper roller and side brushIncrementally adjustable contact pressure for optimum sweeping results. Adjusting the contact pressure reduces sweeper roller wear. To protect the bristles, the sweeper roller and side brush can be completely relieved of load.
Dust filterThe dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping. Foldable for space-saving storage.
Home-Base systemConvenient storage of additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers. Accessories can be kept handy in a pocket on the push handle.
Large dirt receptacle
- Ergonomic container handle for easy handling and emptying.
Adjustable push handle
- Excellent ergonomics thanks to three height positions.
- Foldable for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|3920
|Working width (Millimetre)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|980
|Container capacity gross/net (Litre)
|45 / 20
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|23.33
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|22
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|28.864
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|989 / 800 / 416
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Manual sweep drive
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Fold-down push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories
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