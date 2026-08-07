Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB Pack

The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper is going to get the job done. In this bundle you will recieve the KM 70/30 C, battery, and charger.

The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper is an effective and efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces in- and outdoors. The sweeping roller, side brush and fan are battery-powered and significantly increase working comfort: users can sweep corners and hard-to-reach areas effortlessly with significantly less force required. The flat pleated filter with active suction reduces dust generation even when removing large quantities of fine dust, and keeps the working environment clean. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages to adapt its cleaning performance to different surfaces. The practical shelf for additional equipment, such as buckets and litter pickers, makes work easier. Maintenance is also simple, with no tools needed to change the side brush and filter. The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform delivers sufficient power in every situation. The exchangeable battery can be removed for easy transport. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of delivery.

Features and benefits
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB Pack: Exchangeable lithium-ion battery
Exchangeable lithium-ion battery
The battery run time can be selected according to the area to be cleaned. Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity. Displays the remaining battery run time when sweeping.
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB Pack: Flat pleated filter with active suction
Flat pleated filter with active suction
Reduces the amount of dust created and provides a clean working environment. Filter replacement without tools. The manual filter shaker ensures the best sweeping result, even with fine dust.
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB Pack: Practical storage area
Practical storage area
Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Increases efficiency and saves you the extra effort. Coarse dirt can be collected and disposed of with ease.
Push handle can be pivoted and adjusted to three positions
  • The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
  • Adjustable to different user heights.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Manual
Max. area performance (Square metres per hour) 3920
Working width (Millimetre) 480
Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre) 700
Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre) 980
Filter area (Square metre) 0.6

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Fold-down push handle
  • Dustpan principle
  • Vacuum
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB Pack
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories