Tradein

The Kärcher trade-in promotion allows customers to trade-in their old commercial pressure washers for a discount on similar specced machines from Kärcher's Professional range.

This trade-in promotion is only available at these selected dealers in Australia:

  • Suncoast Pressure Cleaners
  • Big Bill's Cleaning Supplies
  • Customer Water Blasters
  • Water Blaster Sales & Service (WBSS)
  • NT Fasteners 

Rough estimates on discounts for each Kärcher Professional Pressure Washer & further details on the promotion can be seen in the link below.

Please see full details on trade-in promotion below

Please see dealer submission below

View Dealer Submission Form

Please see Terms & Conditions below

Terms & Conditions