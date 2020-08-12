The Kärcher trade-in promotion allows customers to trade-in their old commercial pressure washers for a discount on similar specced machines from Kärcher's Professional range.
This trade-in promotion is only available at these selected dealers in Australia:
- Suncoast Pressure Cleaners
- Big Bill's Cleaning Supplies
- Customer Water Blasters
- Water Blaster Sales & Service (WBSS)
- NT Fasteners
Rough estimates on discounts for each Kärcher Professional Pressure Washer & further details on the promotion can be seen in the link below.