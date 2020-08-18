1. Eligibility: To claim your discount you must purchase a qualifying machine from a participating Kärcher dealer. Only one machine will be accepted per transaction.

2. Promotion period: Purchases must be made between 1st September and 31st October 2020 (inclusive). Any machines purchased after 31st October 2020 will not be eligible for this promotion.

3. Machines: This promotion only applies to purchases of new Kärcher Professional HD and HDS Pressure Washers from the following participating Kärcher dealers – Suncoast Pressure Cleaners, Big Bill’s Cleaning Supplies, Custom Water Blasters, Water Blaster Sales & Service & NT Fasteners. Customers who trade in an eligible Pressure Washer and purchase a Cold Water Pressure Washer (HD) or Hot Water Pressure Washer (HDS) will receive a trade in discount up to the value of $1,500.

4. Trade In device: The Trade In device must be a pressure washer. If the device is not a pressure washer (e.g. a hose or pump), you will not be eligible to participate in this promotion. The device does not need to be in full working order and may be from any manufacturer, however must be traded in as a complete machine. The device must be the property of the customer at the time of trade in.

5. Fulfilment: The discount will be fulfilled by the participating Kärcher dealer. Kärcher takes no liability for the relationship between a dealer and its customer. The discount will be applied at point of purchase and is at the discretion of the Kärcher dealer. The discount will be based on the value of the trade in machine. Once the trade in is complete the device becomes the property of the Kärcher dealer and will not be returned to the customer under any circumstances.

6. Exclusions: Offer only available to residents in the AU.

7. Right to withdraw: Kärcher Pty Ltd reserves the right to alter, cancel or withdraw this promotion at any time without prior notice.

8. Limitation of liability: Kärcher, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the claimant or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the promotion except where it is caused by the negligence of Kärcher, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

9. Contact us: To contact us about this promotion please email promotions.promotions@au.karcher.com