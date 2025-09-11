Dry vacuum cleaners

Compact and whisper quiet: compact, mobile Kärcher commercial vacuum cleaners have been specially designed to meet the needs of professional customers. Kärcher commercial dry vacuum cleaners has been designed with eco!efficiency to save electricity while maintaining a high performance.

T15/1

Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Sustainable, ergonomic, and ultra-quiet, our latest range of dry vacuum cleaners incorporates a significant proportion of recycled materials*. Designed for powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors, these vacuums offer comfortable operation with exceptionally low noise levels. Built for durability and robustness, they provide excellent value and feature easily replaceable plug-in power cables for convenience. *Refers to all plastic parts excluding accessories.

Carpet Sweeper

Carpet Vacuum Sweeper

Carpet cleaners deliver outstanding results that impress both professional building cleaners and homeowners alike, offering efficient and economical cleaning for medium to large visible carpeted areas.

 
 

CV 48/2

Upright Brush Type Vacuum Cleaners

Kärcher brush vacuum cleaners combine powerful suction with the cleaning action of an electric brush to effortlessly remove stubborn dirt particles from carpet fibres.

Akku-Trockensauger T 9/1 Bp neu

Battery Powered Vacuum Cleaners

Offering cordless flexibility, powerful cleaning, increased productivity, and notably quiet operation, the new battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform also feature an energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.

