Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Sustainable, ergonomic, and ultra-quiet, our latest range of dry vacuum cleaners incorporates a significant proportion of recycled materials*. Designed for powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors, these vacuums offer comfortable operation with exceptionally low noise levels. Built for durability and robustness, they provide excellent value and feature easily replaceable plug-in power cables for convenience. *Refers to all plastic parts excluding accessories.