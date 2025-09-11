WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS

Indispensable. Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners tackle every kind of dirt, whether dry, damp, or liquid, without compromise. Whether you need a vacuum for wet cleaning, dry cleaning, or both, Kärcher has the right machine to get the job done effortlessly

Product Finder
Pro dry vac
get a quote
Karcher Professional Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Tact Class

Tact Class

NT vacuums with our patented Tact system offer uninterrupted high suction power even when handling large amounts of fine dust, thanks to automatic filter cleaning. They are built for construction sites and workshops.

Learn more
0 Products
NT 30/1 Ap Te H

Ap Class

Ap class all-round vacuums remove liquid, moist dirt & medium-fine dust. Semi-automatic filter cleaning maintains high suction power for long and efficient working periods.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Standard Class

Standard Class

Designed for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes, our standard class vacuums are robust, durable and easy to handle, making them ideal for daily use by contract cleaners.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Classic

Classic

NT vacuum cleaners in our classic range are affordable yet robust entry-level machines. They deliver high suction power for excellent cleaning results and are known for their simplicity and ease of use.

Learn more
0 Products
NT 22/1 Ap Bp L

Battery Powered Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Unleash professional cleaning power anywhere. Our battery-powered wet & dry vacuum offers cordless freedom with mains-comparable suction for construction, workshops, and contract cleaners.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Safety Vacuum Systems

Safety Vacuum Systems

Protecting operator health is vital. Kärcher safety vacuums are built to capture respirable fine dust and other health-endangering dusts, like silica, on professional job sites.

Learn more
0 Products
Learn more

WET & DRY VACUUM ENQUIRY

Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Professional wet & dry vacuum enquiry.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

*
* mandatory field