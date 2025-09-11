WET AND DRY VACUUM CLEANERS
Indispensable. Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners tackle every kind of dirt, whether dry, damp, or liquid, without compromise. Whether you need a vacuum for wet cleaning, dry cleaning, or both, Kärcher has the right machine to get the job done effortlessly
Tact Class
NT vacuums with our patented Tact system offer uninterrupted high suction power even when handling large amounts of fine dust, thanks to automatic filter cleaning. They are built for construction sites and workshops.
Ap Class
Ap class all-round vacuums remove liquid, moist dirt & medium-fine dust. Semi-automatic filter cleaning maintains high suction power for long and efficient working periods.
Standard Class
Designed for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes, our standard class vacuums are robust, durable and easy to handle, making them ideal for daily use by contract cleaners.
Classic
NT vacuum cleaners in our classic range are affordable yet robust entry-level machines. They deliver high suction power for excellent cleaning results and are known for their simplicity and ease of use.
Battery Powered Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Unleash professional cleaning power anywhere. Our battery-powered wet & dry vacuum offers cordless freedom with mains-comparable suction for construction, workshops, and contract cleaners.
Safety Vacuum Systems
Protecting operator health is vital. Kärcher safety vacuums are built to capture respirable fine dust and other health-endangering dusts, like silica, on professional job sites.
