T 10/1 Adv Dry Vacuum Cleaner
With the new T 10/1 Professional we enlarge our dry vacuum program with a machine made especially for the target group building service contractors. It includes a pluggable power cord (12 m), an antistatic bend, a power cord integration, an extra strong main filter for vacuuming without filter bag and a coloured plug.
The T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for building cleaning professionals, features a handy antistatic bend with clip system, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch that enables comfortable, ergonomic vacuuming work that's easier on the back as it minimises time spent bending down. The permanent main filter basket enables cleaning to be performed with or without a filter bag, while the sizeable, outstandingly robust, impact-resistant container features an all-round bumper that protects furniture and other possessions against damage. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe. Included as standard are two long-lasting metal suction tubes (each 0.5 m long), a suction hose, an antistatic bend for reducing electrostatic discharges, a switchable floor nozzle (280 mm) for hard flooring and carpets, and a fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
Large, round permanent main filter of washable nylonExtremely strong and dense enough for vacuuming without a filter bag.
Service-friendlyThe cord can be replaced quickly and easily by loosening two screws.
Foot switch for added convenienceNo need to bend down.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|43
|Nominal power (Watt)
|700
|Container capacity (Litre)
|10
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|12
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|5.4
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9.194
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|355 x 310 x 410
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 505 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Reversible floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- On-board cable storage
- Plug-in power cord: Standard
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.