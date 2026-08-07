Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 HEPA
The ultra-quiet T 10/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ to conserve resources, and impresses with its excellent suction power, ergonomic design and highly efficient HEPA 14 filter.
The T 10/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with features such as ultra-quiet operation, sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in areas where hygiene is of great importance. It is made of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, meaning that resources are conserved and energy requirements reduced during the manufacturing process. As the T 10/1 HEPA achieves its outstanding suction power at just 52 dB(A) and therefore operates ultra-quietly, it is ideally suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. The convenient, foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable. The vacuum cleaner has a capacity of 10 litres. The T 10/1 HEPA is highly robust and durable, as are its chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Accessories such as the crevice nozzle can be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner itself thanks to the integrated accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Plug-in power cord
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The accessories can be stored in the machine head for added convenience.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|185 / 18
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|40
|Nominal power (Watt)
|585
|Container capacity (Litre)
|10
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|12
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|52
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|6.6
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|430 x 255 x 370
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 505 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- HEPA-filter Type: HEPA 14 Filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Plug-in power cord: Standard
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Parking position for floor nozzle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Daytime cleaning
Accessories
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