The T 10/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with features such as ultra-quiet operation, sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in areas where hygiene is of great importance. It is made of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, meaning that resources are conserved and energy requirements reduced during the manufacturing process. As the T 10/1 HEPA achieves its outstanding suction power at just 52 dB(A) and therefore operates ultra-quietly, it is ideally suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. The convenient, foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable. The vacuum cleaner has a capacity of 10 litres. The T 10/1 HEPA is highly robust and durable, as are its chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. Accessories such as the crevice nozzle can be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner itself thanks to the integrated accessory storage.