Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
With the dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 we modernize our existing commercial dry vacuum cleaner range and reoccupy this important market segment with a top class model.
The extremely quiet machine combines high ergonomic comfort due to complete integration of suction hose, power cord and accessories as well as two park positions for floor tool with an outstanding suction performance and enormous working radius.
Features and benefits
Main filter basketLarge permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Integrated accessory storageAccessory storage at the rear for easy access in any cleaning situation.
HEPA filter (optional)The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
Highflex power cable
- Yellow Highflex cord is extremely tough, flexible and anti-twist.
- It can be wound around the top of the vacuum or stored on the cord hook.
Foot switch for added convenience
- No need to bend down.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 230
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|244 / 24.4
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|61
|Nominal power (Watt)
|700
|Container capacity (Litre)
|15
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|15
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|59
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|8.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 Millimetre, 1007 Millimetre
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Reversible floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- On-board cable storage
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Accessories
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