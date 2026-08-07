Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1

With the dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 we modernize our existing commercial dry vacuum cleaner range and reoccupy this important market segment with a top class model.

The extremely quiet machine combines high ergonomic comfort due to complete integration of suction hose, power cord and accessories as well as two park positions for floor tool with an outstanding suction performance and enormous working radius.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: Main filter basket
Main filter basket
Large permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: Integrated accessory storage
Integrated accessory storage
Accessory storage at the rear for easy access in any cleaning situation.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: HEPA filter (optional)
HEPA filter (optional)
The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
Highflex power cable
  • Yellow Highflex cord is extremely tough, flexible and anti-twist.
  • It can be wound around the top of the vacuum or stored on the cord hook.
Foot switch for added convenience
  • No need to bend down.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (Volt) 220 - 230
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 244 / 24.4
Air flow (Litres per second) 61
Nominal power (Watt) 700
Container capacity (Litre) 15
Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Cable length (Metre) 15
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 59
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 434 x 316 x 400

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 Millimetre, 1007 Millimetre
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Reversible floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • On-board cable storage
  • Cable hook
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
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Accessories
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