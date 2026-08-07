Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA

The ultra-quiet and robust T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its excellent suction power, ergonomic design and efficient HEPA 14 filter. Sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material¹⁾.

Made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, the T 15/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is manufactured in a resource-saving manner and stands for robustness, sustainability, maximum suction power, ultra-quiet operation and an outstanding price-performance ratio. The chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels are also robust. Thanks to the efficient HEPA 14 filter, the vacuum cleaner guarantees maximum safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas. The T 15/1 HEPA operates ultra-quietly at just 52 dB(A), and can therefore be used at any time for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. The foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and the capacity of the vacuum cleaner is 15 litres. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, accessories such as a crevice nozzle can always be stored within easy reach on the T 15/1 HEPA.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter
For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA: Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)
Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
  • Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
  • Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
  • Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Plug-in power cord
  • Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
  • The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
  • Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
  • The power cable can be stored in no time.
  • Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
  • The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
  • Effortless transport, even with one hand.
  • Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
  • Large on/off button.
  • Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
  • Practical parking position for neat storage.
Permanent main filter basket
  • Durable, robust and sustainable. 
  • Made from fleece.
  • Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
  • The accessories can be stored in the machine head for added convenience.
  • Space-saving storage, always readily available.
  • Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (Volt) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 185 / 18
Air flow (Litres per second) 40
Nominal power (Watt) 585
Container capacity (Litre) 15
Cable length (Metre) 12
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 52
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 6.4
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 9.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 440 x 250 x 410

¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 Metre
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
  • Suction tubes length: 505 Millimetre
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • HEPA-filter Type: HEPA 14 Filter
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic with recycled material
  • Smart cable retraction system
  • Plug-in power cord: Standard
  • Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Parking position for floor nozzle
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA
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Application areas
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • Hard floors
  • Carpet
  • Daytime cleaning
Accessories
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