Our NT 30/1 Ap L is a compact, high-quality wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the middle class with semi-automatic filter cleaning. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for a variety of applications, such as vehicle interior cleaning, the removal of coarse dirt and liquids or also vacuuming machines and systems. It impresses with extremely good suction power and very efficient filter cleaning, which when combined also allow the removal of medium quantities of fine dust, even without a filter bag. The device is very easy to operate using a central rotary switch and also impresses with its lightweight design and clever storage for the completely new accessories – through to a flat head, which has additional fastening options and makes possible the set-down or fastening of the tool box.