The NT 30/1 Ap Te M reliably and safely removes all types of fine dust generated on construction sites and in workshops. The compact vacuum cleaner with semi-automatic filter cleaning has a moisture-resistant "Wet & Dry" flat pleated filter made of PES fibre material for vacuuming fine dust, liquids and coarse dirt of dust class M and guarantees a filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. The integrated device socket with automatic start and the complete antistatic system (with conductive accessories) make the vacuum cleaner ideal for extracting straight from dust-generating power tools. The machine is extremely easy to operate, as the most important settings are adjusted using a central rotary switch. The first-class suction power enables a wide range of applications: sanding work, assembly and installation work, removal of liquids or extraction from machines and systems.