Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Ap Te M
NT 30/1 Ap Te M safety vacuum cleaner certified for dust class M. Electrically conductive accessories make it ideal for vacuuming fine dust on construction sites and in workshops.
The NT 30/1 Ap Te M reliably and safely removes all types of fine dust generated on construction sites and in workshops. The compact vacuum cleaner with semi-automatic filter cleaning has a moisture-resistant "Wet & Dry" flat pleated filter made of PES fibre material for vacuuming fine dust, liquids and coarse dirt of dust class M and guarantees a filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. The integrated device socket with automatic start and the complete antistatic system (with conductive accessories) make the vacuum cleaner ideal for extracting straight from dust-generating power tools. The machine is extremely easy to operate, as the most important settings are adjusted using a central rotary switch. The first-class suction power enables a wide range of applications: sanding work, assembly and installation work, removal of liquids or extraction from machines and systems.
Features and benefits
Dust class M safety vacuum cleanerFiltration efficiency of 99.9%. Electronic volume flow monitoring. Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Semi-automatic filter cleaningOptimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class M. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
- PES fibre material: rot-proof and hard-wearing.
- Ideal for liquids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Flexible hose and power cable storage
- Power cable and hose attach securely for transport.
- For suction hoses of various lengths and diameters.
- Time saving and longer service life of the power cable.
Removable filter casing
- Flat pleated filter: quicker and easier to clean.
- Regular cleaning: longer service life of the filter.
- Prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Integrated accessory storage
- Anti-loss storage for transport.
- Time-saving design: accessories are quickly to hand.
- Space-saving design: no additional storage space required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|30
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|12.8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|16.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|525 x 370 x 560
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Connector for electric tools
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Power tool autostart
- Antistatic system
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner dust class M: all fine dust applications
- For extracting dust from smaller power tools
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
- For assembly and installation work
- For extracting from machines and systems
- Use on building sites and in workshops
- For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.