The NT 27/1 is a compact, highly manoeuvrable and user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for all-round commercial applications. Its powerful fan provides enormous suction power. The unit is equipped with a cartridge filter. A mechanical float system cuts off suction as soon as the container is filled to its maximum capacity to prevent overflow. The practical clip system ensures quick and simple accessory changes. Five smooth-running swivel castors guarantee excellent manoeuvrability and rock-steady stability. The NT 27/1 also features accessory holders and a hook for a tidily stored power cord. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle gives the unit a low weight and makes it convenient to transport complete with all its accessories. Practical features like a practical tray-like surface under the fan cover for storing any small items you come across make all the difference in your routine. The NT 27/1 is built tough; the entire housing is made of impact resistant plastics and is surrounded by a durable bumper which protects the machine as well as walls, equipment and furniture from damage.