NT 27/1 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
The NT 27/1 is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner for professional users. It is exceptionally compact and comes standard with a number of useful accessories.
The NT 27/1 is a compact, highly manoeuvrable and user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for all-round commercial applications. Its powerful fan provides enormous suction power. The unit is equipped with a cartridge filter. A mechanical float system cuts off suction as soon as the container is filled to its maximum capacity to prevent overflow. The practical clip system ensures quick and simple accessory changes. Five smooth-running swivel castors guarantee excellent manoeuvrability and rock-steady stability. The NT 27/1 also features accessory holders and a hook for a tidily stored power cord. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle gives the unit a low weight and makes it convenient to transport complete with all its accessories. Practical features like a practical tray-like surface under the fan cover for storing any small items you come across make all the difference in your routine. The NT 27/1 is built tough; the entire housing is made of impact resistant plastics and is surrounded by a durable bumper which protects the machine as well as walls, equipment and furniture from damage.
Features and benefits
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterEasy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Robust metal latchesThe extremely robust metal latches lock more reliably.
Robust bumperA bumper protects the vacuum as well as walls, machines and other items against damage.
Integrated accessory storage
- The integrated storage ensures all accessories are stowed in such a way that they cannot get lost and are always ready to hand.
Float system
- Suction power remains at a consistently high level.
- The float system interrupts the suction flow after reaching the maximum capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|72
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|249 / 24.9
|Container capacity (Litre)
|27
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|7.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|420 x 420 x 525
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Castor with brake
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
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