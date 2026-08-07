With the Air Water Tower AWT, two customer requirements are met at the same time. Firstly, you are providing a convenient and easy-to-use tyre pressure gauge, with the ability to adjust tyre pressures up to 8 bar. And secondly, the integrated water dispenser supplies clean water at any time, for example to refill the water container for cleaning the windscreen. This means that you benefit from returning customers who are happy with the service, as well as a tidy site, as watering cans and similar containers are a thing of the past. From our range of forecourt units, this unit features an electronic coin acceptor which can be programmed easily and individually and used with different coins and tokens. The run time can also be set to anything up to 7 minutes.