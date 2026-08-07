Our WRB 4000 Bio biological water recycling system not only cleans the waste water from car washes in a natural and environmentally friendly manner, it also saves money on a daily basis. With up to 4000 litres of cleaned waste water per hour, which is fed back into the circuit as crystal clear and odour-neutral reclaim water without using any chemicals, the system not only protects important resources, it also ensures that it offers an excellent cost/benefit ratio. It is equally possible to retrofit a pre-existing gravel filter as it is to install a new one in plant rooms with restricted space, and all without any complex earthworks.