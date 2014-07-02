High-pressure hose Quick Connect H 9 Q

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K2–K7 series domestic water blasters from 2009, where the hose is connected to the gun and water blaster per Quick Connect connector, 160 bar, 60°C.

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for pressure washers (K 2 to K 7) manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. The replacement hose withstands a pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C.

Features and benefits
Replacement hose 9 m
  • Quick hose changing
Quick Connect adapter
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick Connect system
  • For easy cleaning
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 9
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65