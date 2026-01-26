Machine Protector RM 110, 10l
For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water blasters. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.
With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water blasters and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|9
|Weight (kg)
|10.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, limescale protection