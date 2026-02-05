Car brush set
The car brush set allows through car interior cleaning that is perfect for any material inside your car. From dashboards to foot mats and upholstered surfaces.
The car brush set is the perfect kit which includes two suction brushes, one with hard and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstered and carpeted surfaces (for example foot mats and car seats). The soft bristle brush allows gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (for example dashboards and centre consoles). The car brush set is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacs.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden Wet and Dry vacuums (WDs).
Suitable for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 70 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car boot
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Specialised car brushes provide gentle cleaning for delicate dashboard surfaces.
- Detail intricate center consoles using the precision car cleaning kit.
- Upholstery
- Delicate surfaces