Extra Long Crevice Nozzle

Extra long crevice nozzle suitable for use with all Karcher Wet & Dry vacuums and spray extraction machines.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 350 x 40 x 40
Application areas
  • Extra-long nozzle reaches every tight gap and fabric surface in your vehicle.