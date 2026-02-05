Extra Long Crevice Nozzle
Extra long crevice nozzle suitable for use with all Karcher Wet & Dry vacuums and spray extraction machines.
Extra long crevice nozzle suitable for use with all Karcher Wet & Dry vacuums and spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 40 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Extra-long nozzle reaches every tight gap and fabric surface in your vehicle.