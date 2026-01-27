Full Control Dirt Blaster for K4 - K5, DB145
The Dirt Blaster for power washers in the K4 - K5 range. This spray lance is suitable for use on particularly stubborn dirt like mossy pavements or house walls.
The dirt blaster for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K4 and K5 removes even the toughest of dirt with ease. The rotating point jet gives you a large cleaning surface, which means you get done faster. Perfect for use on paving, patios, concrete and house walls.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effectively removes stubborn dirt.
Bayonet connection
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Garden walls and stone walls