4 x 20ml Window Cleaning Concentrate, 20ml
Kärcher window cleaner concentrate helps you to get perfect streak-free windows every time. It can be used manually but is also ideal for the Kärcher window vac system.
The 4 x 20ml Window Cleaning Concentrate provides streak-free results when used with a Kärcher Window Vac. It allows for the non-aggressive removal of dirt, grease, insects, emissions and water marks without any surface damage. The specially formulated detergent encourages rainwater run-off when used externally, keeping surfaces cleaner for longer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|4 x 20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 115 x 25
Application areas
- Georgian Windows
- Mirrors
- Tables / Worktops
- Glass shower screens
Overview
Windows, glass and similar surfaces can be extremely difficult to keep clean. Exteriors quickly pick up grime while interiors can get greasy and shower cubicles and bathroom mirrors attract splash marks and soap scum. Luckily, our window cleaner concentrate can cut through it all.
The solution can be used manually with sponges, cloths or squeegees, but if you want to make light work of cleaning glass and guarantee perfect results every time then try using it with the Kärcher window vac. Our special formulation is gentle on surfaces but is able to remove even stubborn or streak-prone dirt and stains such as grease, oils, finger marks and insects. It also dissolves lime stains on shower cabins, mirrors and other glassy surfaces, making it an ideal product for the bathroom.
It’s available in handy 4 x 22ml bubble packs with each pack holding the perfect amount for the Kärcher window vac spray bottle or 250ml of water. Use Kärcher window cleaner concentrate for a flawless finish every time.