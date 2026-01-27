Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l, 1l

The Kärcher 3-in-1 plastic cleaner is a powerful detergent with a 3-in-1 formula which gives you an exceptional cleaning performance thanks to its effective dirt remover, colour and a material protection formula. For out-standing cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This plastic cleaning detergent from Kärcher can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
  • Window frames
  • Plastic panels