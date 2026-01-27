Plastics Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l, 1l
The Kärcher 3-in-1 plastic cleaner is a powerful detergent with a 3-in-1 formula which gives you an exceptional cleaning performance thanks to its effective dirt remover, colour and a material protection formula. For out-standing cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This plastic cleaning detergent from Kärcher can be used on garden furniture, PVC window frames and other plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Window frames
- Plastic panels