An important part of the Kärcher Rain System, tailor your garden’s watering needs with our drip nozzles to deliver water precisely to the areas where it is needed the most. To attach the drip nozzle, open the collar and pierce your watering hose with the integrated needle at the desired point and secure by closing the collar. With its rotatable head, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 to 10 l/h, helping to avoid unnecessary water waste. Harness the power of micro-dripping and conventional watering for your garden and when used alongside the Kärcher’s SensoTimer technology, the Kärcher Rain System can almost fully automate garden irrigation, simplifying your watering needs.