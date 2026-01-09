Hose Connection Set
The connection set contains various T, I and end pieces, which extend the Kärcher Rain System™ and offer connection opportunities for additional Kärcher Rain System™ hoses.
The connection kit is an expansion kit for the Kärcher Rain System™ efficient watering system and contains 4 T-connectors, 4 I-connectors and 5 end pieces. The T-connectors connect three Kärcher Rain System™ hoses or soaker hoses together, the I-connector connects two. The lateral tee of the T-piece is volume-adjustable and thus pressure-adjustable and is ideal for connection of the soaker hose. The I-connector is most suitable for affixing the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System™ hose or to connect two Kärcher Rain System™ hoses. With the help of the end piece, the laid or shortened hoses can be sealed at any point. Installation of the hoses does not require tools and is extremely easy: The hose is simply pushed onto the connection or end piece and fixed with the aid of the union nut. The Kärcher Rain System™ can be adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Hose stop
- Convenient sealing of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose.
I-piece with two connections
- Easy connection of Kärcher Rain System® hoses and soaker hoses.
Ergonomic design
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. Pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|103 x 101 x 33
Scope of supply
- T-connectors with regulation: 4 Piece(s)
- I-connectors: 4 Piece(s)
- Large hose stops: 5 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Water volume can be regulated
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.