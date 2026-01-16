Soaker Hose
The 10m long soaker hose is perfect for efficient watering of hedges and bushes. This hose provides even pressure along the whole length, even when extended to 50m.
The Kärcher 10m long soaker hose is part of the Kärcher Rain System. The water drips out of the hose evenly over the entire length, landing precisely where it is needed, and thus ensures extremely efficient watering of hedges and bushes. The hose can be shortened to suit requirements and extended with the aid of I-pieces or branched with T-Connectors (max. hose length: 50 m). A T-Connector is especially recommended for connection to the Kärcher Rain System. Thanks to the laterally adjustable tee, the required water quantity for the soaker hose can be optimally adjusted. The two-ply hose is free of cadmium, barium and lead and is thus harmless to health. Ideally, the hose is operated with up to 2 bar. Installing the hose is very easy and does not require the use of tools. The Kärcher Rain System combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering, works with up to 4 bar pressure and can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden.
Features and benefits
Soaker hose for the Kärcher Rain System
- Direct watering along the plants.
Can be extended up to 50m
- Even application over the entire length of the hose.
Quality garden hose
- Environmentally friendly
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
Winterproof
- Hose can remain outside in winter.
The optimal pressure for the soaker hose is 2 bar
Can also be used underground
- The soaker hose can be buried under a loose layer of soil up to 5 cm deep.
10m length
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Max. Pressure (bar)
|4
|Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
|250
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|147 x 345 x 25
Equipment
- Winterproof
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Hedges, bushes
- Planting in rows