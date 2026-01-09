Particle filter

The particle filter reliably protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles. The filter inlay can conveniently and easily be removed and cleaned.

The particle filter protects the Kärcher Rain System™ from dirt particles. The filter is attached to the end of the feeder hose at the junction with the Kärcher Rain System™. The filter inlay can easily be removed and cleaned at any time. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all karcher tap connectors. The output side forms the connection for the Kärcher Rain System™ hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are simple to attach and fixed, without the need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System™ combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly together with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.

Features and benefits
Integrated filter
Ergonomic design
  • Easy to use.
Specifications

Technical data

Connecting Thread G3/4
Max. Pressure (bar) 4
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 179 x 47 x 47

Scope of supply

  • G3/4 tap adapter

Equipment

  • Includes connection for Kärcher Rain System® hose
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.