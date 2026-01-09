This hose stop seals the Kärcher Rain System hose or the soaker hose, allowing you to individually and flexibly adapt the Rain System to meet the irrigation needs of your garden. Designed to stop the flow of water at the end of any hose, this can help you easily adapt the Kärcher Rain System to your garden, allowing you to harness the benefits of micro-dripping and conventional watering – and when used in conjunction with the SensoTimer, you can fully automate the process so you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor spaces rather than tending to them.