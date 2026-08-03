Why have many, when one is enough: The 36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery from Kärcher can be used in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. This saves purchasing several batteries. The battery performs consistently with its lithium-ion cells. Battery self-discharge and capacity loss due to frequent partial discharge (memory effect) are also a thing of the past. Innovative Real Time Technology with integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, charge level and battery capacity at a glance. And thanks to pleasant soft touch casing elements, the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.