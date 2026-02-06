FC 7 PREMIUM CORDLESS HARD FLOOR CLEANER WITH DETERGENT AND ROLLER SET
Online exclusive bundle containing cleaning detergent and extra rollers.
The FC 7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner is suitable for all hard floor types, including tiles, timber, laminate and vinyl.
- Two-in-one! Sweep & Mop at the same time.
- Twin tank technology - always clean with fresh water.
- Clean right to the edge.
- Backward & forwards cleaning.
- Up to 50% time saving.
- 60 day money back guarantee - love it or your money back (see terms & conditions here)
No more vacuuming before wiping! Thanks to the 4-roller technology with counter rotation, our FC 7 Premium Cordless floor cleaner quickly and effortlessly removes everyday wet and dry dirt from all hard floors – and with the switchable boost function, it can also be used for very stubborn dirt and right up to the edge. It can even pick up hair thanks to the hair filter. This results in time savings of up to 50%** compared to conventional cleaning methods and around 20% better cleaning results compared to a normal mop*. With a run time of 45 minutes, the powerful battery can clean up to 175 m² of resistant hard floors and crevices. In dark corners, nooks and crannies, the LEDs illuminate the area so well that no dirt is left behind. The water volume and rotational speed of the automatically wetted rollers can be adjusted to two cleaning levels to suit the floor type, and there is no need to drag buckets around thanks to the separate fresh and dirty water tanks.
Features and benefits
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Easy device cleaning
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Removal of coarse dirt (e.g. in a workshop, garage or cellar)
- Fine dirt
- Vacuuming up dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.