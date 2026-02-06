BP 2 Garden Transfer Pump

Kärcher's garden transfer pump range can be used to supply water to the garden via an external water source such as a water tank or water bladder.

  • Water the garden with a hose.
  • Supply water to a water feature in the garden.

The compact, robust and durable BP 2 Garden Pump garden pump is the perfect entry-level solution for garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or water butts. The pump impresses with its high suction force and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden Pump can be easily transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and light-weight design. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. Thanks to the large foot switch, the device can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The use of high-quality materials ensures a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. By the way, with its electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden Pump can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function. This means even more convenience when watering the garden. But there's still more: thefitted pump is also ideal for the house water supply.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 2 Garden: Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (Watt) 700
Max. flow rate (Litres per hour) < 3000
Delivery head (Metre) 35
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 3.5
Suction lift (Metre) 8
Delivery temperature (Celsius) Maximum 35
Connecting thread G1
Power cable (Metre) 1.5
Voltage (Volt) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 7.92
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 8.971
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimized union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 2 Garden
Videos
Application areas
  • For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
Accessories
