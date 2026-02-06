The compact, robust and durable BP 2 Garden Pump garden pump is the perfect entry-level solution for garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or water butts. The pump impresses with its high suction force and optimal pressure performance. The BP 2 Garden Pump can be easily transported thanks to its ergonomic handle and light-weight design. The garden pump is also maintenance-free and can be connected without using any tools. Thanks to the large foot switch, the device can be conveniently switched on and off in a way that is gentle on your back. The use of high-quality materials ensures a long service life. Kärcher also offers an extended five year warranty. By the way, with its electronic pressure switch, the BP 2 Garden Pump can be fitted to a pump with an automatic start/stop function. This means even more convenience when watering the garden. But there's still more: thefitted pump is also ideal for the house water supply.