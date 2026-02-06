BP 3 Pressure Pump

Kärcher's pump range can be used to supply water to both the home and garden via an external water source such as a water tank or water bladder.

  • Water the garden with a hose.
  • Supply water to a water feature in the garden.
  • Supply water to your toilet & laundry with a pressure pump.

Whether watering, supplying washing machines or bathrooms – the Kärcher BP 3 Pressure Pump quality pump is ideal for using alternative water sources as processed water (e.g. rainwater from cisterns). The automatic start/stop function, means that the pump can even be switched on and off automatically if needed. Maximum protection included: the pump is automatically switched off thanks to its dry-running protection and the fault display is illuminated. The powerful pump is maintenance free and impresses with its constant pressure for optimal garden watering. An integrated foot switch, 2 outputs for the simultaneous operation of two connection devices and sound-absorbing rubber feet are additional comfort features. The standard pre-filter and the integrated check valve ensure a reliable operation. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. An extended 5 year warranty is also available.

Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and garden
Reliable supply to the home and constant pressure for garden watering.
Safe and durable
With pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Automatic start/stop
Pumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
  • The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
  • A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
  • Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
  • Flexible installation – for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
  • Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (Watt) 800
Max. flow rate (Litres per hour) < 3300
Delivery head (Metre) 40
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 4
Suction lift (Metre) 8
Delivery temperature (Celsius) Maximum 35
Connecting thread G1
Power cable (Metre) 1.85
Voltage (Volt) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 10.19
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 11.926
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 230 x 540 x 373
Videos
Application areas
  • For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
  • For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.
Accessories
Find parts

