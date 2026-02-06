Whether watering, supplying washing machines or bathrooms – the Kärcher BP 3 Pressure Pump quality pump is ideal for using alternative water sources as processed water (e.g. rainwater from cisterns). The automatic start/stop function, means that the pump can even be switched on and off automatically if needed. Maximum protection included: the pump is automatically switched off thanks to its dry-running protection and the fault display is illuminated. The powerful pump is maintenance free and impresses with its constant pressure for optimal garden watering. An integrated foot switch, 2 outputs for the simultaneous operation of two connection devices and sound-absorbing rubber feet are additional comfort features. The standard pre-filter and the integrated check valve ensure a reliable operation. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. An extended 5 year warranty is also available.