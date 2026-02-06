BP 4 Pressure Pump
Kärcher's pump range can be used to supply water to both the home and garden via an external water source such as a water tank or water bladder.
- Water the garden with a hose.
- Supply water to a water feature in the garden.
- Supply water to your toilet & laundry with a pressure pump.
Whether watering, supplying washing machines or bathrooms – the Kärcher BP 4 Pressure Pump quality pump is ideal for using alternative water sources as processed water (e.g. rainwater from cisterns). The automatic start/stop function, means that the pump can even be switched on and off automatically if needed. Maximum protection included: the pump is automatically switched off thanks to its dry-running protection and the fault display is illuminated. The powerful pump is maintenance free and impresses with its constant pressure for optimal garden watering. An integrated foot switch, 2 outputs for the simultaneous operation of two connection devices and sound-absorbing rubber feet are additional comfort features. The standard pre-filter and the integrated check valve ensure a reliable operation. The high-quality materials guarantee a long service life. An extended 5 year warranty is also available.
Features and benefits
Easy to use in the home and gardenReliable supply to the home and constant pressure for garden watering.
Safe and durableWith pre-filter, non-return valve and dry-run protection as standard.
Automatic start/stopPumps start and stop automatically as required.
Optimal suction
- The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Display for error control
- A suction or pressure-related fault is indicated.
Two water outlets
- Multiple uses, such as watering the lawn with a sprinkler and simultaneously watering the garden with a hose.
Flexible T connection adaptor
- Flexible installation – for optimal alignment of connected hoses.
Comfortable foot switch
- Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|950
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 3800
|Delivery head (Metre)
|45
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 4.5
|Suction lift (Metre)
|8
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 38
|Connecting thread
|G1
|Power cable (Metre)
|1.85
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|10.69
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|12.265
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|230 x 540 x 373
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimized union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Automatic start/stop function
- Prefilter and non-return valve standard
- Dry-running protection
- Large filler neck
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Cord storage
- Display for error control
- Two water outlets
- Rotating noise-reducing rubber feet
Videos
Application areas
- For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
- For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.
