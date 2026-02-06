Garden pump BP 5.000 Garden
The durable and powerful BP 5.000 Garden garden pump is perfect for ecological and economical garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or tanks.
Garden watering the clever way: Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the compact and long-lasting garden pump BP 5.000 Garden from Kärcher makes possible the comfortable, environmentally friendly and cost-saving use of water from water butts, tanks, etc. The robust pump has a low weight and can be comfortably transported thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off comfortably in a way that is gentle on your back. The materials used in the pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. The BP 5.000 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Drain screw
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|650
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 5000
|Delivery head (Metre)
|Maximum 40
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 4
|Suction lift (Metre)
|8
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 35
|Connecting thread
|G1
|Power cable (Metre)
|1.5
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|6.786
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.381
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|372 x 186 x 231
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
- Two-way connection adapter for G 1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimized union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Application areas
- For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
Accessories
