Submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Dirt
Quickly pump out and transfer dirty water with a pumping capacity of up to 16,000 l/h: With the robust dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt incl. height-adjustable float switch for greater flexibility.
Larger water volumes are their speciality: The dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt with a maximum output of 16,000 l/h reliably pumps dirty water with up to 20 mm dirt particles, e.g., from garden ponds or flooded basements. In the case of heavy dirt an optional prefilter protects against blockages. The slide ring sealing known from the Professional range is installed for a longer lifetime. The submersible pump has a float switch for automatic activation and deactivation. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. In manual mode it can even pump out down to a residual water level of 25 mm. And the Quick Connect connection thread enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Height-adjustable float switchIncreases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carry handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|550
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 16000
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 35
|Delivery head (Metre)
|8
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 0.8
|Grain size (Millimetre)
|Maximum 20
|Depth of immersion (Metre)
|Maximum 7
|Min. residual water, manual (Millimetre)
|25
|Residual water height (Millimetre)
|25
|Connecting thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (Metre)
|10
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.852
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.561
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Connecting hose: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”
Equipment
- Comfortable carry handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
Accessories
Find parts
