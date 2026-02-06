Submersible dirty water pump SP 22.000 Dirt
22,000 l/h, robust and reliable: The submersible dirty water pump SP 22,000 Dirt with integrated prefilter and height-adjustable float switch for greater flexibility.
The SP 22,000 Dirt is the most powerful submersible dirty water pump from Kärcher. With up to 22,000 l/h, it is perfect for particularly challenging drainage tasks such as in large garden ponds, flooded basements or construction pits. The pumps can handle dirt particles of up to 30 mm. If larger dirt particles threaten to cause a blockage, the integrated stainless steel prefilter can be pulled down to protect the pump impeller. The slide ring sealing also used in the Professional range ensures an extra-long lifetime. There is even the option to extend the warranty to five years. The float switch enables other practical functions: It automatically switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, prevents dry running and its height can be adjusted. It can also be secured so that the submersible pump pumps out down to a depth of 35 mm during continuous operation. The Quick Connect connection thread also enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Height-adjustable float switchIncreases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carry handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Robust and integrated stainless steel prefilter
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|750
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 22000
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 35
|Delivery head (Metre)
|8
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 0.8
|Grain size (Millimetre)
|Maximum 30
|Depth of immersion (Metre)
|Maximum 7
|Min. residual water, manual (Millimetre)
|35
|Residual water height (Millimetre)
|35
|Connecting thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (Metre)
|10
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|6.485
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|230 x 291 x 354
Scope of supply
- Connecting hose: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2''
Equipment
- Comfortable carry handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- Integrated stainless-steel prefilter
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³
