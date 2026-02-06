SP 5 Dirt Submersible Pump
Pump out and circulate up to 9,500 l/h of dirty water.
- Prepare for floods - put a submersible pump in a pit around your home to prevent flooding.
- Drain flood houses, pools & ponds around the home.
- Drain pits around building sites - limit your downtime!
Larger water volumes are its speciality: the SP 5 Submersible Pump dirty water pump, with a maximum capacity of 9,500 l/h, reliably pumps dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size, e.g. from garden ponds or flooded cellars. For larger dirt, an optional prefilter protects against blockages. The slide ring sealing, which is familiar from the professional sector, has been installed to extend the lifetime of the device. The submersible pump has a float switch for automatically switching on and off. In addition, the float is fixed to a rail and is vertically adjustable. This allows water to be pumped out at a lower level. In manual mode it can even pump out down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. And the Quick Connect connection thread enables particularly quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Height-adjustable float switchIncreases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1 1/4" hoses to the pump.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carry handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|500
|Max. flow rate (Litres per hour)
|< 9500
|Delivery temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 35
|Delivery head (Metre)
|7
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 0.7
|Grain size (Millimetre)
|Maximum 20
|Depth of immersion (Metre)
|Maximum 7
|Min. residual water, manual (Millimetre)
|25
|Residual water height (Millimetre)
|25
|Connecting thread
|G1
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1 internal thread
|Power cable (Metre)
|10
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.65
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.592
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Connecting hose: 1 1/4''
Equipment
- Comfortable carry handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.