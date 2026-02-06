Adapter pistol M

Adapter for connecting old spray guns (spray guns M, 96, 97) to new spray lances. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers manufactured up to 2010.

Also for older models (up to year of construction 2010) Kärcher offers a solution: With the adapter M, current accessories can be connected to the trigger gun M, 96 and 97.

Features and benefits
Adapter for older spray guns manufactured up to 2010
  • Intermediate piece for spray gun and spray lance.
New design
  • Easy to use.
Integrated reinforcement
  • Makes working with the pressure washer convenient and stable.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.057
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.069
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 105 x 42 x 42
