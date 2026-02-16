Exhaust air filter AD4 Premium
The exhaust air filter for the AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner – for clean exhaust air.
The easily exchangeable polyester exhaust air filter is the ideal accessory for the Kärcher AD 4 Premium ash and dry vacuum cleaner, as it ensures clean exhaust air. Two exhaust air filters are included in the scope of supply. We recommend replacing the exhaust air filter once a year to ensure optimum filtering at all times.
Features and benefits
Easily replaced/changed
Made of polyester
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|2
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.005
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.028
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|169 x 82 x 2
Application areas
- Clean emissions