Fast Charger Duo Battery Power 4 V
The Fast Charger Duo charges up to 2 Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries up to 80% with 2.5 Ah respectively in just 50 minutes and is suitable for all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.
Charging in record time: Charge up to 2 Battery Power exchangeable batteries up to 80% in just 50 minutes with the Fast Charger Duo and a charging current of 2 × 2.5 A. This means that your device is ready for use quickly and long work interruptions are a thing of the past. Perfect for 4 V Battery Power devices requiring 2 batteries. Other features include the anti-slip support feet for a steady position, as well as the LED rings beside the insert positions for the batteries, which display the current charging state at all times. Charging is also possible independent of the device storage.
Features and benefits
Parallel fast charge function
Intelligent charge management
LED rings with battery charge state indicator
Maximum flexibility
Anti-slip support feet
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Battery charging time with fast charger
|
2x 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
50 Minute (80 %) / 70 Minute (100 %)
|Charging current (Ampere)
|2 x 2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Cable length (Metre)
|1.8
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.295
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.377
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|89 x 129 x 39