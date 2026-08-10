Charging in record time: Charge up to 2 Battery Power exchangeable batteries up to 80% in just 50 minutes with the Fast Charger Duo and a charging current of 2 × 2.5 A. This means that your device is ready for use quickly and long work interruptions are a thing of the past. Perfect for 4 V Battery Power devices requiring 2 batteries. Other features include the anti-slip support feet for a steady position, as well as the LED rings beside the insert positions for the batteries, which display the current charging state at all times. Charging is also possible independent of the device storage.