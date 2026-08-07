Flat Hose Set
Space-saving hose set with a flexible fabric hose, including stainless steel hose clamp for connecting to submersible pumps. Ideal as a feed hose for water removal in the event of flooding.
The set consists of a flexible 1 1/4" flat hose and a stainless steel hose clamp (30-40 mm) with wing bolt for tool-free connection. The fabric hose set from Kärcher is especially recommended for use with submersible clear and dirty water pumps. It is the perfect solution for removing large water volumes, e.g. in flooded areas. The 10 m-long hose can be rolled flat, making it easy to store compactly. The maximum operating pressure is 5 bar.
Features and benefits
Flexible flat hoseCompact, space-saving storage.
1 1/4" drainage hoseLarger diameter for increased flow.
Includes stainless steel hose clamp with wing screwConnection without tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1 1/4″
|tube length (Metre)
|10
|Bursting pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.201
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.323
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|260 x 260 x 55
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³
- Water damage in the house and cellar (washing machine leakages/groundwater penetration)
- Pumping water from pools
- Installation in drainage shaft