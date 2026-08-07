The set consists of a flexible 1 1/4" flat hose and a stainless steel hose clamp (30-40 mm) with wing bolt for tool-free connection. The fabric hose set from Kärcher is especially recommended for use with submersible clear and dirty water pumps. It is the perfect solution for removing large water volumes, e.g. in flooded areas. The 10 m-long hose can be rolled flat, making it easy to store compactly. The maximum operating pressure is 5 bar.