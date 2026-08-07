Fleece filter bags, 5 Unit, NT 40/1, NT 50/1

Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Made from 30% recycled plastic. Contents: 5-pack.

Fleece filter bag with 40-50 litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 5
Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.632
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.658
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 345 x 235 x 100
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