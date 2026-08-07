Fleece filter bags, 5 Unit, NT 40/1, NT 50/1
Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Made from 30% recycled plastic. Contents: 5-pack.
Fleece filter bag with 40-50 litre volume. Tear-resistant, dust class M, for suction hose port in machine head.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|5
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.632
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.658
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|345 x 235 x 100