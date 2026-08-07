NT 50/1 Tact Te L
Fine dust, coarse dirt and liquids: our NT 50/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner is truly unstoppable. Its 50-litre bumpered container with metal castors and an oil-resistant drain hose as well as the height-adjustable push handle make it ideal for cleaning work spaces and machines in production facilities, workshops and on construction sites. It was designed for the most demanding customers in industry and construction who rely on professional machines and appreciate uninterrupted, dust-free working on a daily basis. This is ensured by the proven Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter, among other things. An integrated power outlet with an automatic on/off switch makes working with power tools easier, while the new central rotary switch enables easy selection of suction settings, and the speed can be continuously adjusted with a separate knob. Extensive, newly developed accessories come as standard with this and can be easily stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature.
Features and benefits
Adjustable, ergonomic push handleThanks to a quick lock, the adjustable push handle adapts to the size of the operator. The push handle can be easily folded away to save space when storing the machine.
Oil-resistant drain hoseOil-resistant, integrated drain hose for easy emptying of liquids.
Wide floor nozzle with quickly exchangeable insertsFloor nozzle with brush strip and squeegee inserts. Effortless switching between wet and dry vacuuming.
Central rotary switch
- Convenient switching via central rotary switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|50
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|18.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|25
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Connector for electric tools
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
Equipment
- Dust class: L
- Auto shutdown when max. level is reached
- Power tool autostart
- Filter cleaning: Tact - Auto Filter Clean System
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
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