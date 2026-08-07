Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 50/1 Tact Te M *AU
Developed for large quantities of hazardous fine dusts in dust class M: Large and highly mobile 50/1 Tact Te M wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 50-litre container and adjustable push handle.
Thanks to the new fully automated filter cleaning system, our 50/1 Tact Te M wet and dry vacuum cleaner sucks up quantities of fine dust never before achieved whilst simultaneously guaranteeing filtration efficiency of 99.9%. The device uses sensor-controlled electronics to provide optimum filter cleaning at all times and therefore maintain consistently high suction power. Together with the large, robust 50-litre container with metal castors and adjustable push handle, the device can not only handle very large quantities of hazardous fine dusts in dust class M, but also coarse dirt and liquids. The NT 50/1 Tact Te M features a power outlet with auto-start feature as well as a full antistatic system including conductive accessories. It is therefore ideal for direct suction on power tools which produce large quantities of fine dust. Dust that has already been deposited on the floor or on machines is safely removed using the newly developed accessory kit comprising a 4 m suction hose, stainless steel tubes and a wide floor nozzle. All accessories are stored securely on the device thanks to clever storage solutions.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning systemGuarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per centProtects health from respirable particulate matter. Tested in accordance with dust class M.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (Litre)
|50
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|25.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|640 x 370 x 1045
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 Metre
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 5 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Connector for electric tools
- Drain hose
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Push handle
- PE-Plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 10 Unit
Equipment
- Power tool autostart
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Castor with brake
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
- For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
Accessories
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