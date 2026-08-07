High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, M22 x 1.5
Up to 155 °C heat-resistant high-pressure hose (DN 8) with 10 m length. Perfect for all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher.
Ten metre long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with robust brass nipples and M 22 × 1.5 thread on both sides for connection to trigger gun and machine. Suitable for pressures of up to 315 bar and all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic Range from Kärcher – also hot water machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5