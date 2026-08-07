High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 300 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

For up to 300 bar working pressure: 15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6) with AVS connection for hose reels and EASY!Lock hand screw connection.

For up to 300 bar working pressure: 15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6) with AVS connection for hose reels and EASY!Lock hand screw connection.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.4