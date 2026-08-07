High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 300 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
For up to 300 bar working pressure: 15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6) with AVS connection for hose reels and EASY!Lock hand screw connection.
For up to 300 bar working pressure: 15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6) with AVS connection for hose reels and EASY!Lock hand screw connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 6
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.4