Hose reel attachment kit for HDS gasoline machines, 20 Metre
ABS hose reel for mounting on the machine. For safe and tidy stowage of high-pressure hoses (with connecting hose to machine‘s HP outlet). Can be rotated under pressure, with M 22 x 1.5 connection.
ABS hose reel for mounting on the machine. For safe and tidy stowage of high-pressure hoses (with connecting hose to machine‘s HP outlet). Can be rotated under pressure, with M 22 x 1.5 connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.85
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
- Connection hose