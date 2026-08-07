Hose reel attachment kit for HDS gasoline machines, 20 Metre

ABS hose reel for mounting on the machine. For safe and tidy stowage of high-pressure hoses (with connecting hose to machine‘s HP outlet). Can be rotated under pressure, with M 22 x 1.5 connection.

ABS hose reel for mounting on the machine. For safe and tidy stowage of high-pressure hoses (with connecting hose to machine‘s HP outlet). Can be rotated under pressure, with M 22 x 1.5 connection.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 20
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.85

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • Connection hose
Compatible machines