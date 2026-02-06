Pressure washer HDS 1000 BE EASY!

Independent of an external power supply: the heated HDS 1000 Be high-pressure cleaner with Honda petrol engine and electro start. Designed for demanding continuous use and suitable for crane loading.

Powerful, heated HDS 1000 Be high-pressure cleaner for tough, continuous use wherever there is no power connection available. The robust Honda petrol engine with convenient electric start and automatic speed reduction during work breaks ensures maximum independence, and the sturdy frame which protects the components is designed for crane and forklift loading. All components are made from high-quality materials. The high-pressure pump, for example, is equipped with a brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves and chrome-nickel-coated stainless steel pistons. Pioneering new developments like the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are included as standard. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The integrated pressure and water flow regulation via Servo Control directly on the high-pressure gun allows optimal adjustment to different cleaning tasks.

Features and benefits
Optimum ease of use
Optimum ease of use
Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use.
Maximum performance
Maximum performance
High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
Powerful petrol engine
Powerful petrol engine
Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
  • The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
  • Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 450 - 900
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 40 - 210 / 4 - 21
Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius) Minimum 80 - Maximum 98
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour) 5.6
Fuel tank (Litre) 34
Fuels Petrol / Diesel
Drive type Petrol
Engine manufacturer Honda
Engine type GX 390
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 175.7
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 181.541
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1100 x 750 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 Metre
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Cage frame
  • Electric starter
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame for handling with crane
