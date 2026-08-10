iSolar 400 Advanced

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm) is designed for water flow rates of 1,100-1,300 l/h. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).

Accessory for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm. It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 1100 / 1300
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Connecting thread M 18
Diameter (Millimetre) 400
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.5
Application areas
  • Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.