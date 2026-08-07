Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 Millimetre, 2 Unit
Melamine pad set with 356 mm diameter for our B 60 W, B 80 W, B 95 RS and B 90 R scrubber driers with the D 65 disc brush head. For the effective cleaning of microporous surfaces.
Melamine pad set with 356 mm diameter. Designed especially for use with our B 60 W, B 80 W, B 95 RS and B 90 R scrubber driers with the D 65 disc brush head. Melamine pads are ideal for the thorough, gentle and yet cost-effective cleaning of all textured and microporous surfaces, such as fine stoneware tiles, natural stone and artificial stone.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Grey/white
|Diameter (Millimetre)
|356
|Quantity (Unit)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.55