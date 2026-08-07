Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 Millimetre, 2 Unit

Melamine pad set with 356 mm diameter for our B 60 W, B 80 W, B 95 RS and B 90 R scrubber driers with the D 65 disc brush head. For the effective cleaning of microporous surfaces.

Melamine pad set with 356 mm diameter. Designed especially for use with our B 60 W, B 80 W, B 95 RS and B 90 R scrubber driers with the D 65 disc brush head. Melamine pads are ideal for the thorough, gentle and yet cost-effective cleaning of all textured and microporous surfaces, such as fine stoneware tiles, natural stone and artificial stone.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour Grey/white
Diameter (Millimetre) 356
Quantity (Unit) 2
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.55
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