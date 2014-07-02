Roller brush, medium, red, 300 Millimetre
Roller brush, medium-hard, red. Length: 300 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For normal use. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.2 mm thick, 11.5 mm long.
Roller brush (medium-hard, red) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 300 mm. Suitable for normal use and sensitive floors. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.2 mm thick, 11.5 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|red
|Length (Millimetre)
|300
|Hardness grade
|medium
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.278